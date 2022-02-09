After two-year delay, Iron Gwazi roller coaster finally opens to passholders at Busch Gardens this weekend

After a two-year delay, the long-anticipated ‘Iron Gwazi’ roller coaster is set to open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, taking thrills to new heights.

The 206-foot, 91-degree, 76-mph ride is being called the tallest hybrid roller coaster in North America and the fastest and steepest of its kind in the world.

Riders will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, while racing along more than 4,000 feet of steel track.

RELATED: Busch Gardens says Iron Gwazi roller coaster to open March 2022 after 2-year pandemic delay

(Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Formerly, ‘Gwazi’, the all-wood roller coaster went out of service in 2015. Years later, the record-breaking hybrid wood-steel coaster ‘Iron Gwazi’ has been re-invented to provide maximum thrill.

Originally, the ride was scheduled to debut in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it opens, Iron Gwazi will become the 10th rollercoaster at Busch Gardens.

Advertisement

Pass Members will have special privileges to begin riding the Iron Gwazi this weekend. The ride officially opens to all park guests on March 11th.

