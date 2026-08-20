Luke’s Mission: 9-year-old collects care package donations for cancer patients

The Brief Luke Radeline created Luke’s Mission to comfort cancer patients and help animals in need The 9-year-old and his family fill care packages with supplies and notes of encouragement. The non-profit is seeking donations and volunteers to assemble care packages.



A 9-year-old boy is spreading joy across his community through a nonprofit project he created to support cancer patients and local animal shelters.

Spreading joy and comfort

What we know:

Luke Radeline started his mission last year by making homemade journals for patients at a local cancer center.

Now, he and his family fill care packages with socks, lotion, tissues, tea, hand sanitizer and notes of encouragement. Luke’s Mission also collects food, toys and other supplies for animal shelters.

"If people help and do kind things, like giving journals and that kind of stuff, then the world can be kind again and everybody can be happy again," Luke said.

His mother, Jamie Radeline, said the family wants to help him continue spreading kindness.

"That’s what he wants to do, is just bring joy and hope to people, and we want to do whatever we can," she said.

Way to support the cause

What you can do:

Luke’s Mission is looking for donations and volunteers, especially other children who want to help assemble care packages. People can learn more at LukesMission.org.