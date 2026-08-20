Citrus County deputy fired after battering Target employee while on duty: CCSO

The Brief Troy Taylor, a Citrus County sheriff's deputy, was arrested and fired after allegedly making inappropriate sexual comments to a Target employee. The incident took place at a Lecanto Target store on Friday around 7 p.m. when Taylor pulled the victim toward him by her necklace. Surveillance video corroborated statements from the victim and witnesses, while Taylor also failed to activate his body-worn camera.



A Citrus County deputy found himself on the other side of the law and out of a job after authorities say he made sexual comments toward a Target employee and grabbed her by a necklace.

Lecanto Target store misconduct

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Troy Taylor went into a Lecanto Target store on Friday around 7 p.m. to let employees know about suspicious activity in the area.

Investigators said after approaching the customer service counter, Taylor began speaking with the victim who was wearing a collar-style necklace with a metal loop.

When the victim asked whether he was there to investigate an accident in the parking lot, Deputy Taylor responded with several inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature, according to CCSO.

During this interaction, investigators said Taylor reached for the loop on the victim's necklace and used his finger to pull the victim toward him.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

After releasing the victim, Deputy Taylor reportedly continued making inappropriate comments and asked the victim for her age.

Witnesses reported that the victim appeared visibly uncomfortable and quickly walked away as Deputy Taylor briefly followed her beyond the counter before leaving the store.

Around 10 p.m., CCSO was contacted requesting to file a complaint with an on-duty supervisor.

According to CCSO, the video, which did not contain audio, corroborated the statements provided by both the victim and witnesses.

During this incident, the sheriff’s office said Taylor did not activate his body-worn camera, which is a direct violation of agency policy.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff addresses public trust

What they're saying:

An internal affairs investigation and a criminal complaint were initiated immediately, leading to Taylor being placed on administrative leave before his arrest and firing the next day.

"It's hard to properly convey my level of disappointment in Deputy Taylor. His actions violate public trust in law enforcement and do not represent the great work or the men and women here at the Citrus County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff David Vincent. "I have zero tolerance for those who decide to tarnish the reputation of the Sheriff's Office and the profession I care deeply about."