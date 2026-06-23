Plant City native Matt the Welder challenges Wilton Simpson in Florida agriculture commissioner race

The Brief A Plant City candidate named Matt the Welder is challenging incumbent Wilton Simpson in the Florida agriculture commissioner race. The grassroots contender previously ran for a Hillsborough County Commission seat under his birth name, Matt Taylor. Heavy favorite Simpson holds powerful endorsements from top political figures and agricultural organizations across the state.



Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson faces a Republican primary challenge from a local man who legally changed his name to "Matt the Welder."

The grassroots challenger is launching a campaign targeting the well-funded incumbent, setting up a sharp political battle over the future of the state's natural resources.

Plant City primary challenge

What we know:

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is facing a primary challenge from Matt the Welder, a Plant City native who legally changed his name on Jan. 12. Welder previously ran for a Hillsborough County Commission seat under his given name, Matt Taylor, capturing 5% of the vote.

Pictured: Matt the Welder.

"The only folks that know me as Matthew Taylor is kinfolk and friends that have known me since high school," Welder said.

His new legal name matches an online persona that commands 850,000 followers across multiple platforms, where he highlights welding and public affairs.

Welder chose the intersection of Charlie Taylor Rd. and Midway Rd. in Plant City for an interview in May to highlight his signature campaign issue: Massive local land development.

Pictured: Matt the Welder.

"The state's at a turning point," Welder said, "and we've got to decide, do we want to keep Florida, the precious resources that we have, the beautiful springs and the countryside and our agriculture?"

Simpson remains the heavy favorite with endorsements from President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, the Republican Party of Florida, 61 Florida sheriffs and the Florida Farm Bureau's political committee. The current commissioner has drawn regular media attention for preserving 200,000 acres of natural land and fighting illegal immigration and wildfires.

"It's where the aquifer is recharged," Simpson said during an interview earlier this year. "It's where animals traverse the state, it's where we grow your food. We are doing that for the next fifty or a hundred years."

Pictured: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Ballot name controversy

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if Matt the Welder will successfully appear under his chosen moniker on the upcoming primary ballot. Welder strongly criticized the Florida SAVE Act, a state election security bill signed by the governor in April, which requires candidates to hold a name for a full year before using it to run for office.

Welder views the legislation as a direct plot by both political parties to keep his well-known welding persona off the ballot.

"It wasn't just the Republicans that did it, the Democrats did it," Welder said. "In one sense, I brought both sides together on something. They both agree that the Welder shouldn't go to Tallahassee."

Florida primary timeline

What's next:

Voters will soon decide if the online personality can transform his digital presence into political power. The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 18.