Ahead of main event, St. Pete Grand Prix practice runs begin Friday

Thousands of people will converge in downtown St. Petersburg the Firestone Grand Prix.

It’s been about seven months since the city hosted last year’s race, and they are geared up for the big event. Mayor Rick Kriseman raised the flag Thursday and drivers are getting ready to start their practice runs. Those cars hit the streets Friday morning.

Last year, the race was delayed until October due to COVID-19. This year, it’s been delayed once again, but this time, it’s only about a month later than the normal March date.

Several races are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the main event on Sunday.

City leaders are also confident that the 17th annual Firestone Grand Prix will be just as safe as it was back in October. Face masks will be required and temperature checks will be performed on entry. They’re also limiting their crowds to only about 20,000 fans per day.

Tickets are still available and more information can be found at www.gpstpete.com.