Ahead of main event, St. Pete Grand Prix practice runs begin Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Thousands of people will converge in downtown St. Petersburg the Firestone Grand Prix.

It’s been about seven months since the city hosted last year’s race, and they are geared up for the big event. Mayor Rick Kriseman raised the flag Thursday and drivers are getting ready to start their practice runs. Those cars hit the streets Friday morning.

Last year, the race was delayed until October due to COVID-19. This year, it’s been delayed once again, but this time, it’s only about a month later than the normal March date.  

Several races are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the main event on Sunday.

Art intersects with racing for Grand Prix weekend

When ever Ya La'ford can trade paintbrushes for car parts, she knows she's about to make a statement. She used the parts to force paint from the back to the front of a 12' by 6' canvas, where it joined an outline of St. Pete's two-mile Grand Prix track.

City leaders are also confident that the 17th annual Firestone Grand Prix will be just as safe as it was back in October. Face masks will be required and temperature checks will be performed on entry. They’re also limiting their crowds to only about 20,000 fans per day. 

Tickets are still available and more information can be found at www.gpstpete.com.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal ready to race in St. Pete

The streets of St. Pete will not be quiet over the weekend as the Firestone Grand Prix begins, and Graham Rahal is more than ready.