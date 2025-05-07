Air Force veteran shares artistic talent through personalized plaques and signs

The Brief After serving for 22 years, one Air Force veteran is now sharing his artistic talent through personalized plaques and signs. That includes engraving design company stones, acrylic, glass, steel, wood, and even leather. The name, Veteran Laserworx, is an ode to Vargas' time spent in the service and the mission he is on to give back to other veterans.



David Vargas is the owner of a custom laser engraving design company located in Palm Harbor.

He says the sky is the limit when it comes to his artistic abilities.

What they're saying:

"I can engrave on just about everything," says owner, David Vargas.

That includes stones, acrylic, glass, steel, wood, and even leather.

Air Force veteran David Vargas is sharing his artistic talent through personalized plaques and signs.

The name, Veteran Laserworx, is an ode to Vargas' time spent in the service and the mission he is on.

"I also do a lot of donating for non-profits when it comes to the veteran world," says Vargas.

As a result, he gets a lot of work from customers looking to honor veterans and first responders with his designs.

What you can do:

For more information on his work you can visit the Veteran Laserworx website.

