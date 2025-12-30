Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay as temperatures drop

The Brief Cold weather shelters are opening Tuesday night in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando and Citrus Counties as temperatures are forecast to plunge into the 30s. Shelters are set up mainly for adults, but limited motel vouchers are available for families with children through registration. Free bus rides in Pinellas to cold night shelters will be available starting this evening for riders who tell the driver they’re headed to a shelter.



Plummeting temperatures Tuesday night are prompting local officials to open emergency cold weather shelters to protect people from the frigid overnight low in the 30s.

Counties including Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus are activating designated shelters to give people experiencing homelessness or who don’t have reliable heat a warm place to stay as the cold front moves in.

Hillsborough County officials say shelters will take in guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday unless they reach capacity earlier. Congregate shelters are geared toward adults, but a limited number of motel vouchers are being provided on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176.

In Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties, local shelters will open in the evening and remain available through the overnight hours while temperatures stay cold.

Shelters by County

Hillsborough County

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope — 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon

The Portico — 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park — 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Amazing Love Ministries — 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries — 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City

Hyde Park United Methodist Church — 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Citrus County

Nature Coast Church — 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa (hot meals, showers, warm sleeping area)

Hernando County

Enrichment Center — 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville (opens 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday; no meals/cots/pets)

Manatee County

The Salvation Army - 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton

Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 30, and Wednesday, December 31.

Pasco County (West)

Shady Hills Mission Chapel — 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill (6 p.m. – 10 a.m.)

Pasco County (East)

First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills — 6151 12th St., Zephyrhills (6 p.m. – 10 a.m.)

Note: Shelter activation and hours may change — check local county pages for real-time info.

Pinellas County

The following shelters are open to adults only:

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs111 W Lime Street, Tarpon SpringsPSTA route #19

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater411 Turner Street, ClearwaterPSTA route #52A

Boys and Girls Club of Pinellas Park7790 61st Street N, Pinellas ParkPSTA route #74

Unitarian Universalist Church100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg (requires use of stairs)PSTA routes #9, #20, #24 and the SunRunner

Salvation Army1400 4th Street South, St. PetersburgPSTA route #4A or B

Sarasota County

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope- 1400 10th St., Sarasota

Dinner will be served from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Guests will need to leave campus afterward and may return at 7 p.m. for shelter entry. Guests must be checked in by 8:30 p.m. Showers will be available from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and all guests will be required to present a valid ID for identification at check-in. Breakfast will be provided to-go in the morning, and all guests will need to depart campus by 6 a.m.

100 Church- 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Extra Safety & Help Tips

All congregate shelter spaces are for adults only. Families can pursue motel vouchers through pre-registration by phone.

In Pinellas County, free bus rides to and from cold night shelters are offered beginning tonight; tell the driver you’re headed to a shelter to ride fare-free.

Residents are encouraged to use family, friends or personal arrangements first before shelter space fills up.