Airlines providing options for travelers as FAA eyes nationwide cancellations

The Brief • The FAA plans to reduce flights at up to 40 of the nation’s busiest airports as unpaid federal workers call out during the government shutdown.

• Tampa International Airport is expected to be among those affected.

• Travel experts say passengers should prepare for possible cancellations and know their rebooking and refund rights.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to announce Thursday which airports will be affected by nationwide flight reductions, prompted by the ongoing government shutdown. Early reports indicate Tampa International Airport will be on the list of airports required to cut flights.

What we know:

The FAA on Wednesday announced a plan to cut flights by up to 10% at 40 of the country’s busiest airports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 10% of flights in 40 U.S. busy airports will be canceled starting Friday — What experts, travelers are saying

Travel expert Katy Nastro with Going Travel says the ripple effects will extend far beyond the airports that make the list.

"This has the potential to impact hundreds of thousands of people on any given day," Nastro said. "It will start at 4%, then increase to 5% and upwards of 10%. The system doesn’t handle that well, so we’ll likely see impacts beyond just Friday."

So far, FlightAware data shows only minimal disruptions nationwide, with two cancellations per major airline. Tampa International’s departure board remains clear for now, but experts warn travelers to stay alert.

Travel tips if your flight is canceled:

Use your airline’s app:

It’s the fastest way to receive real-time notifications and the quickest method to rebook yourself on another flight.

Know your rights:

Airlines will typically automatically rebook you on the next available flight, but you can opt for a refund instead or a rebooking on a different flight, within a similar time window.

Endorsement by another airline:

Your airline is under no obligation to cover the cost of rebooking with a different airline, but it can be worth asking if your airline is willing to endorse your ticket to another carrier—should you find a flight with someone else that works better after a cancellation.

Review your reservations :

Check hotel and rental car cancellation policies in advance, and consider researching alternative travel options such as trains, buses or nearby airports. Having a backup plan can save money and reduce stress if delays stretch into the weekend.

What's next:

Nastro says Thanksgiving travel does not appear to be in jeopardy yet, but the coming days could still bring widespread delays and cancellations as the system adjusts to reduced staffing levels.