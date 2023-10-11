Expand / Collapse search
Woman accused of stabbing 3, including police officer, at Atlanta airport identified

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated October 12, 2023 8:30AM
FOX 5 Atlanta

Woman arrested for stabbing 3 at Atlanta's airport

Terrifying moments for travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport late Wednesday afternoon. Police say a woman stabbed three people near a security checkpoint.

ATLANTA - New information has been released about the stabbings on Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to Atlanta Police Department, the female suspect, who was later identified as 44-year-old Damaris Milton, arrived at the airport in a taxi. Before exiting the vehicle, she allegedly stabbed the taxi driver.

Milton then walked into the South Terminal where she stabbed a woman and then stabbed an APD lieutenant who was trying to arrest her in the leg.


 

3 injured in Atlanta airport stabbing

A woman was arrested after stabbing three people at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday.

Police sources say the knife struck an artery in the lieutenant's leg and the woman, who is an airport ticket clerk, was nicked by the blade.

"So, when we did encounter her, there had already been that stabbing that occurred," said Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.

Another officer was able to tackle the woman and take the knife away from her.

2 stabbed, including officer at Atlanta airport

Police sources tell FOX 5 a police officer and another person were injured at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday.

All three victims and the suspect were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover.

"It doesn’t appear that there’s a connection between her and them, but that’s something we’ll be looking into," said Sgt. Chafee.

At this time, a motive for the attacks has not been determined. 

‘Minimal impact’ after stabbing at Atlanta airport

Sgt. Chafee says the security checkpoint was not closed due to the incident. 

"The areas where the crime scenes are blocked off, but there’s multiple different entrances that can be used at the airport," he said.

The official Atlanta Airport X account posted an all-clear about 40 minutes after the initial stabbing.

The FAA reports there were no overall delays because of the incident, but some individual flights may be impacted.

Sarah Nagem, an editor with Border Belt Independent in North Carolina, who was flying out of the Atlanta, snapped a photo of passengers being told to kneel while in the line at the security checkpoint.

A photo posted to Twitter shows people in line at the security gate kneeling down.

A video posted by one of the passengers in the terminal shows a similar scene. Yelling can be heard in the background.

The passengers can be heard clapping in the video when officials gave them the all-clear.