All 4 defendants in Julio Foolio murder to appear in Hillsborough County court

All four of the suspects arrested in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio will appear together for the first time Wednesday in a Tampa courtroom.

During the status conference, observers will listen to find out whether State Attorney Suzy Lopez and her team of prosecutors will discuss a plea bargain with the defense.

There may also be an exchange of evidence relevant to the case. Additionally, the judge may decide on a trial date. The four defendants will all remain in jail without bond until the undecided date arrives.

Prosecutors say Rashad Murphy, 30, Isaiah Chance, 21, Sean Gathright, 18, and Alicia Andrews, 21, traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa and tracked the 26-year-old rapper across multiple locations before ambushing him at a hotel near the University of South Florida on June 23.

Each suspect has their own defense attorney. They are expected to be at odds with each other as the prosecution works to turn one against the other.

Murphy and Chance are documented members of two gangs, with a common enemy in Foolio’s gang.

The feud includes the rival gangs taking aim at one another in music videos online. Jacksonville detectives described one video showing the late rapper, formerly known as Charles Jones, in a graveyard talking about his enemies.

"Let me be clear. The feud stops here," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said after Chance, Gathright and Andrews were arrested in late July. "All five of these defendants are facing life in the Florida state prison. Even the ones who didn't pull the trigger in Florida, if you participate in the planning of a murder, you can be held accountable for the person's death. And that is what we intend to do here."

Rashad Murphy was arrested days later. The fifth suspect, Rashad's cousin Davion Murphy, is still at large.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 23, Jones arrived at Teasers Gentlemen’s Club in Tampa to perform. From there, investigators say Foolio went down the street to Truth 18 nightclub for an after-party. Surveillance video from outside that club shows two suspect vehicles continuing to follow the rapper, eventually trailing him to the Home-2-Suites hotel.

Video shows three shooters firing several shots at the car Jones was in and killing him.

The status conference is set to begin at 10 a.m.