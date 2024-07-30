Suspect wanted for murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio arrested after standoff, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A fourth suspect accused of murdering Charles Jones, also known by his stage name Julio Foolio, was arrested in Jacksonville early Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Officials say 26-year-old Jones was hunted down in Tampa by people who were members of, or affiliated with, rival gangs while he was in town celebrating his birthday. The Jacksonville rapper was murdered on June 23 at a cluster of hotels located at 11606 McKinley Dr. near USF.

"At 4:38, three shooters exit a vehicle and walked in the direction of the hotel. They murder Jones with a handgun and two rifles. This barrage of gunfire also struck three additional victims who miraculously survived this incident," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

The Tampa Police Department says the feud between 6 Block, the gang Jones was part of, and its rival gangs ATK and 1200 has spanned over a decade with dozens of murders by and against both sides.

Chief Bercaw, Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez, and Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters announced that three arrests had been made on Monday. However, two suspects were still on the run.

21-year-old Isaiah Chance, 21-year-old Alicia Andrews, 18-year-old Sean Gathright, 27-year-old Davion Murphy and 30-year-old Rashad Murphy are all accused of playing a role in Jones' death. Investigators say Chance and Andrews tracked Jones and his entourage to two separate locations before the ambush.

Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Gathright were identified as the shooters, according to officials.

Chance, Andrews and Gathright were arrested over the weekend in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Rashad Murphy was arrested on Tuesday after a standoff with law enforcement.

Authorities say Rashad Murphy was tracked to an apartment complex off Collins Road in Jacksonville by deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service. According to the sheriff's office, JSO CPR, Gang, and SWAT units surrounded the apartment and helped evacuate nearby residents.

Rashad Murphy surrendered just after midnight after hours of negotiation, according to deputies.

He's charged with the following:

Murder in the first-degree (1 count)

(Conspiracy) murder in the first-degree (1 count)

Attempted murder in the first-degree (3 counts)

Detectives are still working to track down Davion Murphy and ask anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or First Coast Crime Stoppers.

