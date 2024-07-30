Timeline: Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio killed while celebrating birthday in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Jacksonville rapper was shot and killed in Tampa two days after his 26-year-birthday last month.

Four suspects involved in the murder of Charles Jones, also known by his stage name Julio Foolio, have been arrested, and one man is still on the run, according to investigators.

Who is Julio Foolio?

The Jacksonville rapper was an independent artist, according to his Instagram bio. Some of his music, which has 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, features violent lyrics and some songs are about actual murders.

Jones was known for feuding with other artists, specifically Yungeen Ace, and being involved in a deadly gang beef.

Jones was a part of the 6 Block Gang, according to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. TPD said the feud between 6 Block and its rival gangs ATK and 1200 has spanned over a decade with dozens of murders by and against both sides.

Where was Julio Foolio killed?

Jones was in Tampa celebrating his birthday when he was murdered. He posted about his birthday celebration on Instagram before he was ambushed by shooters.

"Tampa Florida you already got added to the pool party," he said in an Instagram video.

He posted later on the night of Saturday, June 22, that police kicked him and his entourage out of an Airbnb. So he moved the party to a new location.

"Lit everywhere we go," he said on another Instagram story.

Investigators say Jones was followed from location to location by suspects affiliated with a rival gang.

"At 4:38, three shooters exit a vehicle and walked in the direction of the hotel. They murder Jones with a handgun and two rifles. This barrage of gunfire also struck three additional victims who miraculously survived this incident," said Bercaw.

Tampa police responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive around 4:40 a.m. on June 23.

Who's been arrested?

Authorities say 21-year-old Isaiah Chance, 21-year-old Alicia Andrews, 18-year-old Sean Gathright, 27-year-old Davion Murphy and 30-year-old Rashad Murphy are all accused of playing a role in Jones' death.

Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Chance and Andrews tracked Jones to each location and Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Gathright were identified as the shooters, according to officials.

Chance, Andrews and Gathright were all arrested this weekend in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Rashad Murphy was arrested on Tuesday after a standoff with law enforcement.

Detectives are still working to track down Davion Murphy and ask anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers.

All the suspects are facing murder charges, according to officials.

