All clear given at Fort Lauderdale airport following alleged bomb threat

A security investigation at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport prompted an evacuation on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., officials gave the all clear and resumed normal operations.

"#FLL security incident is cleared & travelers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight info before heading to FLL. Apologies for any inconvenience, & we appreciate your understanding while we work to get everyone safely on their way," the airport tweeted.

On Saturday morning, some of the terminals were evacuated due to a ‘security investigation.'

"A security investigation is impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of #FLL at Terminals 2 & 3. Areas of T2 & T3 have been evacuated as a precaution. If you're at #FLL or are headed here, we ask for your patience as we work to resolve the matter," the airport tweeted.

According to the Sun Sentinel, travelers aboard planes and at the airport reported on social media that they were told it was a bomb threat. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a bomb threat investigation was underway.

Entry to the airport was shut down for hours. Roads to the airport have since reopened.

