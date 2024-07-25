Suspected drunk driver charged in Davenport crash that killed mother, injured her 2 children

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A suspected drunk driver was charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a Davenport crash that killed a mother and injured her two children last Friday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Tiffany West, 36, of Orlando, was behind the wheel of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. on Friday on North Ridge Trail.

Alicia Carmona, 39, of Jacksonville, was thrown out of the car in the crash and died at the scene. Her two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were injured in the crash but have since been released from the hospital, Sheriff Grady Judd reported.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

"I am happy to say that the two children have been released from the hospital, and they are now living with their aunt," Judd said. "They still have some physical injuries to recover from, but even worse for them is that they lost their mother due to the irresponsible actions of Tiffany West."

Investigators said a 2024 Nissan sedan veered off the road at a 90-degree corner while speeding, went over a guardrail and through a fence, and struck a tree.

Detectives noticed after the crash that West showed signs of impairment and took a sample of her blood; it has been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be tested. They anticipate DUI manslaughter and other charges are likely once blood test results have been received.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

According to PCSO, detectives calculated West's vehicle had been driving 72-79 mph - at a minimum - in a 30 mph zone.

The investigation is ongoing.

