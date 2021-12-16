Alleged drug dealer charged with first degree murder in triple-fatal fentanyl overdose

Orlando police officers have arrested an alleged drug dealer accused of delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to three unsuspecting victims.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to the 5800 block of Curry Ford Rd. regarding a suspicious incident in which three men were found dead inside an apartment.

"Due to the suspicious nature of this incident and the evidence found inside the residence, our Special Enforcement Divison’s Overdose Unit began investigating the case," a spokesperson with the Orlando Police Department said.

The investigation led officers to José Alberto González Delgado, 27. González Delgado was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail, where he remains without bond, facing charges of sale/delivery of controlled substance and three counts of first-degree murder resulting from distribution of fentanyl.

According to OPD, Operation "Good Call" has yielded 69 arrests of mostly fentanyl drug dealers.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón, State Attorney Monique H. Worrell, and OPD’s Overdose Investigative Unit are expected to discuss their recent collaboration that resulted González Delgado's arrest during a news conference on Friday.

