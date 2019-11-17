Allen High School football player fatally shot at house party in Plano

A 16-year-old who played football at Allen High School was fatally shot at a house party in Plano Saturday night.

Police said they got a call at 10 p.m. about possible gunshots in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Plano PD has not yet identified the victim, but Allen ISD identified the victim as Marquel Ellis.

The school district released the following statement: "We were notified earlier today of the tragic incident that took the life of Marquel Ellis, Jr. Marquel was a sophomore at Allen High School. The school has arranged for counselors to be available for students and staff on Monday morning."

Investigators found that there was a party in one of the homes, when a group got kicked out.

After leaving, they went to get a gun, and then fired into the home.

Police are not yet sure if they got the gun from one of their vehicles, or left to get one and then came back.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers have talked to people who were at the party, and added that they are cooperating.

Police said they have not yet identified any suspects, and they working to get surveillance video from neighbors.

The home where the shooting happened has been listed on home rental sites.

This is the first homicide reported in Plano this year, police said.