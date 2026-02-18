Seniors remain stranded at Pinellas Park apartment building after elevator breaks down again

The Brief An elevator at the St. Giles Manor II in Pinellas Park has been out of service for nearly three weeks, leaving some seniors unable to leave the six-story building. Maintenance crews briefly restored service to the elevator on Wednesday night, before it broke down within hours. Many residents say this ongoing outage is disrupting their medical care and ability to get groceries.



Seniors living at an apartment complex in Pinellas Park have been without a working elevator for 19 days. This breakdown has left some residents at St. Giles Manor II unable to leave the six-story building.

What we know:

The elevator briefly resumed service on Wednesday night after repairs by maintenance crews. Only a few hours later, the elevator broke down once again.

Several seniors say this is more than an inconvenience as many depend on the elevator for medical appointments, groceries and daily activities.

What they're saying:

Sharon Dugger lives on the building’s fourth floor and relies on a portable oxygen tank. The 67-year-old said the outage has made routine tasks difficult.

"It’s really rough, because I have this oxygen machine," she said. "I get short on breath, plus I have to carry the portable."

To make her doctor’s appointments, Dugger has been forced to navigate the stairs while carrying her oxygen equipment.

"I feel stuck here," she said. "I would like to go downstairs when I want to get fresh air."

Two mechanics worked throughout Wednesday to repair the elevator.

"They say they’ll bring different parts," Dugger said. "Nothing is working, and it’s just ridiculous."

Sheryn Chambers, who lives in the building, hasn’t seen some of her neighbors on upper floors since late January.

"They’re not even compensated," she said. "No one’s going to offer on their payroll to bring up their groceries."

The other side:

For the second straight day, the front office at St. Giles Manor II was empty. Signs on the elevator remained posted, promising a repair by Tuesday, Feb. 17.

FOX 13 made several calls and left voicemails for SPM Property Management, which still have not been returned.

Carlos Reyes said the silence adds to his frustration.

"Toss the keys and close the building or something," he said. "We need elevators to go and give services to people that really need it."