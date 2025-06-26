‘Alligator Alcatraz’ facility sparks outcry from Indian tribe, environmentalists

The Brief Construction is underway on a new ICE detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Everglades, set to house 5,000 illegal immigrants by the end of the summer. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Indian Tribe are protesting the plan, citing ecological and cultural damage. Florida officials argue the location is remote, cost-effective, and poses no threat to the environment.



Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Indian Tribe are protesting a new ICE detention center being built in the Florida Everglades that’s been dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, fearing it will cause ecological and cultural damage.

The backstory:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced plans for a new ICE detention facility in the middle of the Everglades, using a remote airstrip to build what he’s calling "Alligator Alcatraz."

The 30-square-mile area, surrounded by swamps, pythons, and alligators, is being billed as an ideal location to house undocumented immigrants with minimal escape risk.

Uthmeier says the site will feature 5,000 beds by early July and rely on "light infrastructure."

The facility is expected to cost around $450 million annually and is partially funded through FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program.

The other side:

Environmental groups say the plan endangers one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems.

"There's lots of places we could put a prison. There's only one Everglades in the world. The Everglades as a whole is one of the most fragile ecosystems in the world. We’re going to spend $450 million a year on this facility while the president just committed over $400 million to Everglades restoration," said Travis Thompson, executive director of All Florida. "It’s a ‘what are we doing here’ kind of situation."

The Miccosukee Tribe, who live and govern in the region, also voiced strong opposition.

Tribal Chairman Talbert Cypress said, "I’m really speaking for all tribe members when I say it’s really alarming what’s going on right now."

What they're saying:

Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the backlash by emphasizing his long-standing support for Everglades restoration.

He dismissed claims that the detention center would cause environmental harm, pointing to his administration’s record investments in preserving the wetlands.

"There’s zero environmental [impact]—you’re talking about the guy who’s plowed how much money into Everglades restoration?" DeSantis said. "Why would I want to do anything [harmful]—in fact, I had to fight to get the Everglades fully funded."

He also pushed back on critics, suggesting their opposition was politically motivated: "They’re trying to use the Everglades as a pretext because they oppose immigration enforcement."

The Source: Interviews conducted by FOX 13’s Evyn Moon with the executive director of All Florida, and the chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, as well as information from a press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

