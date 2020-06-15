Alligator bites man's face, hand at Largo park

article

Largo police said a man is expected to survive after he was bitten by an alligator Monday morning.

Police told FOX 13 that the victim was at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Avenue SW. They said he was in the park's large lake searching for disc frisbees around 5 a.m. The park also has a disc golf course.

That's when an alligator bit his left hand and face, authorities said.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.