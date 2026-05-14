Florida alligator caught on video eating smaller gator at Gatorland
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature’s brutal side was on full display at Gatorland in Orlando when startled visitors witnessed an alligator turn a smaller peer into a midday snack a couple of months ago.
The backstory:
The footage, captured by guest Chris Hester on March 30, shows the larger reptile clamped down on its smaller counterpart.
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"We were visiting Gatorland for the day and had just purchased food to feed the gator," Hester told Storyful. "As we were feeding them a small gator swam over the head of a large gator, as it swam over his head the large gator snatched him into his mouth and took him underwater."
The Source: Information for this story was collected by Storyful.