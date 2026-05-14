Florida alligator caught on video eating smaller gator at Gatorland

The Brief Shocked visitors at Orlando’s Gatorland witnessed the brutal side of nature when a massive alligator turned a smaller peer into a midday snack. Viral footage captured by guest Chris Hester shows the large reptile clamping its jaws down on the smaller gator. The smaller alligator was reportedly snatched and dragged underwater after it mistakenly swam directly over the head of the larger predator.



Nature’s brutal side was on full display at Gatorland in Orlando when startled visitors witnessed an alligator turn a smaller peer into a midday snack a couple of months ago.

The backstory:

The footage, captured by guest Chris Hester on March 30, shows the larger reptile clamped down on its smaller counterpart.

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"We were visiting Gatorland for the day and had just purchased food to feed the gator," Hester told Storyful. "As we were feeding them a small gator swam over the head of a large gator, as it swam over his head the large gator snatched him into his mouth and took him underwater."