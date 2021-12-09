Altercation among group of people leads to shooting at Tampa club

article

Tampa police say one person was hospitalized following a shooting and no arrests have been made.

It took place around 2:30 a.m. at Room 1701 on W. Waters Avenue. Through the investigation, police said they learned there was an "altercation involving several people" before shots were fired.

One person has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said while no arrests were made, they are still investigating.