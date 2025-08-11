Amazing memorabelia collection to be auctioned locally

The Brief Signed items from Sports and Entertainment icons collected over decades. The collection is owned by Tampa businessman Phil Alessi, Jr. Alessi met his heroes through his late father, who was a promoter and locally famous bakery owner.



Tampa Businessman Phil Alessi, Jr. has decided to sell most of his extensive collection of signed memorabilia from sports and entertainment figures.

He collected them over decades with his late father, Phil Alessi, Sr. They own the 100-year-old Alessi Bakery in Tampa.

Alessi, Jr. says he has set aside some pieces that aren't for sale, but most of the collection will go to an absolute auction.

John Harris, owner of Harris Auctions of Tampa, explained Florida law governing an "Absolute Auction," which means items will be sold to the highest bidder at the auction and will not be reserved by the seller, even if bids aren't as high as the seller anticipated.

The backstory:

The Alessi Bakery was founded in 1912 by Nicolo Alessi, who brought his European-style baking from Italy. He delivered bread by horse and wagon, and it has remained a family-owned business, now in its fourth generation.

Phil Alessi, Sr. promoted boxing and other events in the local area for decades as well as running the bakery.

The current owner, Phil Alessi, Jr., is building a new bakery not far from the current bakery at 2909 W Cypress St. in Tampa.

Several of the items he is keeping will hang in his office, including photos with Muhammad Ali and Mickey Mantle.

What's next:

The auction is happening on August 17 at noon at the Winthrop Barn in Riverview.

Bidding will also be available online. The event will be streamed.

