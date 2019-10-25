'Amazing' puppy grows back fur after rescue, adoption

article

One young puppy in England has likely never looked or felt better since being adopted by a kindhearted veterinary worker and recovering from a nasty case of mange that left her body nearly naked without fur.

Though Jessie DeFreitas already had four cats and a rescue dog at home, something about the “beautiful eyes” of a small rescue pup named Honey mesmerized her when the animal was brought to the vet’s office by her former, negligent owners back in August.

"When I was told we had a new dog, I had to see her. She may have had mange, but she had beautiful eyes,” DeFreitas told South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency. “The vet said if the dog wasn’t signed over to them, she wouldn’t have survived."

"She needed constant care. I asked to foster the dog,” the 21-year-old woman from Crawley, West Sussex recalled. “My mum asked if I was sure because we already have four cats and another rescue dog at home. But everyone knows I love animals. At the vets I’m constantly asking about people’s pets.”

Three months later, under DeFreitas’ watchful care, the spirited pup transformed from an “angry and biting” dog to one that was “kind and sweet”.

“When we first brought her home, she was a playful biter. Her original name, Honey, didn’t fit her at all,” she remembered. “To me, Honey is sweet and she is not.”

"My mum named her Terra with an ‘a’ because it fit her better -- she can be a little terror,” the veterinary professional said.

Today, DeFreitas proudly describes her pet as “amazing” and voiced her thanks that the pup has made such an incredible recovery.

“She’s recovered really well. You can see it in her eyes-- she’s become happier and happier,” she said. “She’s amazing. She’s just the kindest and sweetest thing.”

The American Kennel Club (AKC) defines mange as a “horrible, painful” skin disease caused by mites. Mange is common in puppies and dogs that are neglected, abused or who are strays. Medical treatment for the condition includes hair clipping, baths in medicated shampoos and topical creams to battle the bugs, according to the AKC.

