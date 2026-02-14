St. Pete 'super speeder' arrested for DUI, accused of hitting 101 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

article

The Brief A 32-year-old St. Petersburg man was clocked at 101 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge before leading troopers on a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Deandre Bradford drove recklessly, veered into oncoming traffic and showed signs of impairment. An open container was found, and his breath tests came back as 0.099 and 0.094. Bradford faces fleeing, DUI and dangerous excessive speeding charges. He was booked without bond and was already "on bond with monitor," FHP said.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was clocked driving 101 miles per hour before leading troopers on a high-speed chase across the Howard Frankland Bridge early Valentine’s Day morning.

The backstory:

According to FHP, shortly after 3 a.m., Deandre Bradford, of St. Petersburg, was traveling southbound on the Howard Frankland Bridge when a trooper clocked his speed at 101 mph in a 55-mph zone.

When the trooper tried to pull over Bradford, FHP says he did not stop and accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph in a 65-mph zone.

During the pursuit, troopers say Bradford drove recklessly, weaving through lanes and veering into oncoming traffic, nearly losing control of his SUV.

The chase ended in St. Pete near 55th Avenue North and 16th Street North after the trooper hit Bradford’s SUV to bring the vehicle to a stop.

After being taken into custody, troopers say Bradford showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they found a white Styrofoam cup halfway filled with alcohol inside the center console of the SUV.

Bradford gave two breath samples, resulting in a blood alcohol level of 0.099 and 0.094.

Bradford faces the following charges:

Fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with high speed

DUI

Dangerous excessive speeding

FHP says Bradford was already "on bond with monitor." He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail with no bond.

What's next:

FHP is also seeking $420 in investigative costs related to the case.