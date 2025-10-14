Amazon is creating 250,000 seasonal positions nationwide, 1,500 in Tampa

The Brief Amazon is now hiring 250,000 seasonal jobs nationwide. 1,500 jobs will be available in the Tampa Bay area. The average wage is more than $19 per hour.



Amazon is now hiring for the holiday rush, with 1,500 seasonal jobs available in Tampa.

Courtesy: Amazon

By the numbers:

As the holidays are approaching, so is the need for more workers across the country at various Amazon facilities.

Amazon is creating 250,000 seasonal positions, including 13,500 jobs here in Florida.

Here is a breakdown of positions available in Florida's metro areas:



• South Florida: More than 2,000 employees

• Orlando: More than 2,000 employees

• Tampa: More than 1,500 employees

• Jacksonville: More than 1,000 employees

There are flexible hours, and some positions will pay an average rate of $19 an hour.

Courtesy: Amazon

What you can do:

Jobs will be posted weekly through December.

Positions will fill quickly, so it is suggested you check the website often.

Just click here if you are interested in pursuing a seasonal job with Amazon.

OTHER NEWS: Applications open for millions in hurricane recovery funds for Pinellas residents next week