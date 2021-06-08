Major internet outage brings down Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and more

Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page were among some of the major websites that went down early Tuesday after an apparent outage at a cloud service company.

Reddit had received more than 20,000 reports of issues loading both the app and website, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet issues. Dozens of other high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, HBO Max and Hulu, could not be reached.

The issues appeared to have been caused by an outage at Fastly, a San Francisco-based cloud service company. It reported a "global CDN disruption" on its site just before 6 a.m. ET.

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

By 7 a.m. ET, Fastly reported that the issue had been identified and a fix was applied. "Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," the company wrote on its service status page.

Fastly describes itself as an "edge cloud platform." It provides vital behind-the-scenes cloud computing services to many of the web's high profile sites, by helping them to store, or "cache," content in servers around the world so that it's closer to users.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

