Amber Alert: Pinellas Park girl may have been taken out of Florida by mother’s ex-boyfriend

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pinellas Park four days ago. The man she's believed to be with was the ex-boyfriend of the 12-year-old's mother, but police said they are no longer together. They may both be in the Greensboro, North Carolina area.



A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl believed to have been taken out of Florida by her mother's ex-boyfriend, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. She was last seen in Pinellas Park four days ago.

What we know:

Aleah Conrad, 12, was last seen on Saturday, February 15, in the 7500 block of U.S. 19 North in Pinellas Park, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Pinellas Park police do believe 38-year-old Kassin Rodriguez took the 12-year-old girl out-of-state without permission.

Local investigators said Rodriguez and the girl's mother were in a "domestic relationship," but they are no longer together. Officials said the girl and Rodriguez may be in the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

Pictured: Aleah Conrad (left) and Kassin Rodriguez (right).

Conrad is described by FDLE as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds. They said she has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black and white high top Nike sneakers. She may also be carrying a black backpack, investigators said.

Rodriguez is described as a white-hispanic male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. FDLE said he has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black American Eagle shirt, black pants and a gray hat with a blue logo and a blue brim. He was also seen carrying a blue drawstring bag.

Rodriguez may also have a full-face, short-trimmed beard, a Japanese tribal tattoo on his left forearm, and a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding how the 12-year-old girl was under the care of Rodriguez,

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864 or 911.

