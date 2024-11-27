AMBER ALERT: Hendry County issues amber alert for 4 year-old twin brothers Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HSO) has released an amber alert for twins Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker at around 10:51 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2024.

Amber alert notice for Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker (Courtesy: FDLE Mussing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse).

The amber alert extends to the following counties: Manatee , Sarasota , Polk , Hardee , DeSoto , Highlands , Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Monroe, and Dade.

According to the HSO, the Crockers were last seen in the 400 block of Withlacoochee Avenue in LaBelle, Florida.

Authorities have identified Tremaine as a four-year-old black male who is approximately three feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 24 pounds.

HSO says he has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, blue jean shorts, and gray Croc shoes.

Likewise, authorities have identified Jermaine as a black male, around four years old and around three feet five inches tall.

He is said to weigh around the same 24 pounds and have black hair and brown eyes by HSO.

HSO continued, saying he was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, brown shorts, and red and blue tennis shoes.

HSO fears that the children are with Ralph Garvin, a black male around five feet 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. Garvin is said to have black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including a black hoodie.

They may travel in a 2008 green Lexus Rx350, FL tag number AI19ID. If you have located the car, the HSO asks you not to approach the vehicle.

Instead, they ask you to contact them at 863-674-5600 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

