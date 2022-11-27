AMBER Alert issued for Jacksonville girl believed to have been abducted Saturday

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca who is believed to have been abducted Saturday, November 26.

FDLE said La Rocca was last seen near 5400 Los Santos Way in Jacksonville. Investigators believe she is with 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer.

Two photos of Heaven Ulshafer were released by officials. One photo shows her having dark brown or black hair. The other shows her having light brown or blonde hair. It's unclear which photo may be more current.

Ulshafer is a white female, standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca is a white female, standing 4' tall and weighing 60 pounds.

A vehicle description was not released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaitlynn La Rocca or Heaven Ulshafer is asked to contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.