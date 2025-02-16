Amber Alert issued for missing child and woman last seen in Broward County: FDLE
TAMARAC, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued in Broward County for a missing 4-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman who were both last seen near the 5800 block of Plum Bay Pkwy. in Tamarac, FL, according to FDLE.
Authorities say that Seraphina Gingles and Mary Gingles might be with Nathan Gingles.
The car that authorities are looking for is a 2016 silver BMW X3 SUV with a Texas license plate, tag number 5DV2950.
4-year-old, Seraphina, was last seen wearing light-colored clothing. 34-year-old, Mary, was last seen wearing an orange flower shirt and tan shorts.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking people not to approach these individuals if they are found and to contact law enforcement.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FDLE.
