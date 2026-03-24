Democrat Brian Nathan upsets Republican Josie Tomkow in race for Senate District 14; unofficial results

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The Brief Democrat Brian Nathan upsets Republican Josie Tomkow in the race for Senate District 14, which covers parts of Hillsborough County. The seat was opened after Jay Collins was appointed to be the Lieutenant Governor. Nathan is a navy veteran and union organizer who knew the district was an uphill battle for any democrat.



Democrat Brian Nathan pulled off an upset against Republican Josie Tomkow for Senate District 14, which covers parts of Hillsborough County, according to the unofficial results posted by the supervisor of elections office.

However, it was extremely close and may go to a recount.

What we know:

The unofficial results from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office show Nathan winning by just half a percentage point.

Brian Nathan — 40,212 votes, 50.25%

Josie Tomkow — 39,804 votes, 49.75%

The backstory:

This seat opened after Jay Collins was appointed to be Lieutenant Governor.

Dig deeper:

We will learn later this week if it has to be a recount.

Florida law calls for machine recounts when the final results are within half a percentage point, and this one is exactly that.

The supervisor of elections tells us that they still have to verify 150 signatures.

Big picture view:

Brian Nathan is a navy veteran and union organizer who knew this district was an uphill battle for any democrat.

What we don't know:

These are the unofficial election results, and they still have to be certified.