Several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Brooksville: HCFR
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Cortez Boulevard and Dorsey Smith Road according to Hernado County Fire Rescue (HCFR).
What we know:
HCFR says the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two people were sent to a local trauma center in serious condition, while all others involved in the crash declined medical transport.
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Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Fire officials say the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard are shut down. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.
What's next:
HCFR will release more information on the crash as it becomes available.
The Source: This article was written using information from a release from Hernando County Fire Rescue.