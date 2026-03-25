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Several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Brooksville: HCFR

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  March 25, 2026 8:55am EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Brooksville.
    • Hernando County Fire Rescue says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
    • HCFR says to expect delays on Cortez Boulevard.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Cortez Boulevard and Dorsey Smith Road according to Hernado County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

What we know:

HCFR says the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two people were sent to a local trauma center in serious condition, while all others involved in the crash declined medical transport.

READ MORE: Woman dies after being shot at Ybor City parking garage: Police

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Fire officials say the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard are shut down. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

What's next:

HCFR will release more information on the crash as it becomes available. 

The Source: This article was written using information from a release from Hernando County Fire Rescue. 

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