Several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Brooksville: HCFR

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The Brief Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Brooksville. Hernando County Fire Rescue says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. HCFR says to expect delays on Cortez Boulevard.



Two people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Cortez Boulevard and Dorsey Smith Road according to Hernado County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

What we know:

HCFR says the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two people were sent to a local trauma center in serious condition, while all others involved in the crash declined medical transport.

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Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Fire officials say the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard are shut down. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

What's next:

HCFR will release more information on the crash as it becomes available.