Semi-truck driver killed in Polk County crash: PCSO

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The Brief A deadly Polk County crash is under investigation. It happened around 3:05 p.m. on Monday on Deen Still Road in Lake Alfred. The driver of a semi-truck was killed in the single-vehicle crash.



A semi-truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Alfred on Monday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. on Monday on Deen Still Road in Lake Alfred.

Investigators said a blue 2002 Freightliner semi-truck with a dump trailer was traveling eastbound on Deen Still Road and seemed to be going too fast to make it around the right curve.

According to PCSO, the truck left the roadway and entered the steep shoulder.

The driver, according to investigators, was ejected, and the semi-truck rolled onto its side, landing on him.

When first responders got to the scene, they said they initially couldn’t find the driver, but he was found dead underneath the semi-truck after a heavy wrecker was used to lift it.

What's next:

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

Officials are searching for his next of kin.