Hillsborough County deputy arrested for domestic violence: HCSO

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The Brief A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested following a domestic violence incident in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Police Department says Brian Juliano, 45, threatened a woman with a firearm. HCSO says Juliano has been suspended without pay pending the investigation.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hillsborough County deputy following a domestic violence incident in St. Petersburg.

What we know:

According to PCSO, Brian Juliano, 45, was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Tuesday, March 24. According to detectives, Juliano was in a verbal and physical altercation with a woman on Tuesday morning.

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SPPD say Juliano threatened the woman with a firearm and prevented her from leaving the residence or calling 911 for help.

According to HCSO, Juliano has been employed with the sheriff's office since April 2020. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is deeply concerning and does not reflect the standards we expect of our deputies," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Any actions that violate the law or the trust of our community will be met with swift and decisive accountability. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigating agency."

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Juliano is facing multiple charges, including:

Armed kidnapping

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Tampering with a witness

What's next:

The SPPD says this is still an ongoing investigation, and all questions regarding the investigation should be directed to SPPD.