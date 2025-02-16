Polk County woman accused of attacking man with garden hoe after plans to "hang out" fell through

The Brief A Polk County woman is accused of attacking a man with a garden hoe after their plans to "hang out" fell through earlier in the night. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that Melanie Davis climbed the fence to his property and started punching him. According to Polk County inmate records, Davis has been arrested in Polk County 28 times in the last 28 years.



A Polk County woman is accused of attacking a man with a garden hoe after the two were planning to "hang out" earlier in the evening.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that 47-year-old Melanie Davis was unhappy that the victim canceled plans, so she went to his Frostproof home around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and yelled at him from outside.

Investigators say she then climbed the fence to his property and pushed through his door and started punching him.

That's when she allegedly grabbed a garden hoe and began hitting him with it, causing a serious laceration to his arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated. Davis was taken to Polk County Jail.

Charges

Armed burglary with battery

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Simple battery

Criminal mischief

The backstory:

According to Polk County inmate records, Davis has been arrested in Polk County 28 times in the last 28 years.

