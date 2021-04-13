Amber Alert: Man seen driving away with 11-year-old Pasco girl located, but child still missing

The search continues Tuesday morning for an 11-year-old girl from New Port Richey who is at the center of a statewide Amber Alert. Officials said they found the man who was seen meeting her at a 7-Eleven, but the child is still missing and detectives are concerned the case could be connected to human trafficking.

Officials said Montana Breseman, who also goes by Jordan, was seen at River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey on Monday. She was first reported as a runaway, but later, authorities issued an Amber Alert. Pasco County deputies said they located the man who was with Jordan at some point Monday.

Overnight, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance video showing Jordan inside a 7-Eleven, located at 8018 Moon Lake Road around 12:23 p.m. on Monday. She is seen briefly walking into the convenience store, a little over an hour after she had walked away from her school.

Then, the video shows Jordan leaving the store and a vehicle pulls up. The man exits the passenger seat, and Jordan gets in.

The man and the vehicle have since been located, Pasco deputies said Tuesday morning. However, Jordan was not with the man or inside the vehicle.

Officials have not publicly identified the man, and have not said whether the man knows of Jordan's latest whereabouts or if he is facing charges.

The sheriff's office said they believe the 11-year-old is in danger and could be in the company of other people. Based on information detectives have gathered, they're worried those people may be trying to traffick her.

"Whoever's with her," Sheriff Chris Nocco said on Monday, "let me give you this message. I beg you, on behalf of everyone in the community, drop her off at a fire house. Do something. We don't want to see her harmed. It'll be less on you if something bad happens."

"You have a choice. Take her somewhere," he added. "If you harm this little girl, it's not going to be a good day for you."

The child was last seen wearing a white hoodie that said "My Body My Sweat Your Tears," gray and black leggings, and had her hair pulled into a bun. Investigators said the 11-year-old is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she may be wearing fake eyelashes or heavy mascara.

Investigators said Jordan left her school around 11 a.m. Monday to meet up with a man, who's possibly from Georgia.

Nocco said Jordan used a classmates' cell phones to get in touch with him from school. Investigators are asking the parents of River Ridge Middle School students to tal to their kids and find out if they know Jordan and if she asked to use their phone or devices on Monday -- or if she may have told them anything about where she was going or who she was planning to meet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488, or dial 911.