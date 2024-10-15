Amendment 4: Here’s what it means to Florida voters

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Probably the most-watched amendment on the ballot is Amendment 4. It would permanently repeal Florida's current law, signed by Governor DeSantis, which restricts abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Supporters say it bans the government from restricting abortion before the fetus is viable.

But those against the change insist the ballot language is too vague to be effective.

The amendment is being pushed by "Floridians Protecting Freedom" who point out that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022, other states that have enshrined abortion in its constitution, only needed to do so by majority vote.

In Florida, the state constitution requires 'yes' votes from 60% of voters.

Florida Dept. of State re-examining abortion rights amendment signatures

"I do think that that's going to be a bit of a hurdle," said Natasha Sutherland with "Yes on 4." "But that's exactly why we are talking to voters of every type. Regardless of Republican, Democrat, or Independent, folks are going to be with us on this issue."

Advocates believe voters will view this choice as one of barring government intrusion into the most personal aspects of someone's health care.

But those opposed are parsing words, focusing on the phrase in the amendment, "as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider."

John Stemberger with Liberty Counsel Action says, "It's way too extreme. If you really understand, it will strike down every single reasonable regulation that regulates abortion procedures now."

The amendment does include one specific safeguard: it does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

