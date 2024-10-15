Amendment 3: Here’s what it means for Florida voters

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The laws on recreational marijuana is what Amendment 3 is all about.

Supporters are pushing for Floridians to have the right to use marijuana for recreational purposes.

But those urging Floridians to "just say no" insist the amendment runs the risk of filling the coffers of big corporations eager to cash in on state licenses.

Florida would become the 25th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The "pro" group "Smart and Safe Florida" is up against Governor DeSantis and the Florida Sheriff's Association.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd points out that the amendment limits growing and selling to previously existing medical marijuana treatment centers and state licensed entities.

"This is about big corporations making hundreds of millions of dollars," Judd stated.

However, the amendment does have support from some members in both parties.

State Senators Joe Gruters, a Republican, and Shev Jones, a Democrat, agree on this one.

"Look at these individuals who we have placed and wrongfully put in jail for low amounts of marijuana," Jones argues.

His colleague, Sen. Gruters agrees, "My perspective is, I think we need to regulate and put the guardrails up."

The Florida Legislature would have to create a set of rules governing where you could smoke, how it would be taxed and where those funds would go.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

