Amendment 2: Here’s what it means to Florida voters

Fishing and hunting go together with Florida just like sand and surf. So why is it that some Floridians say there needs to be a constitutional amendment to protect those rights?

Supporters of Amendment 2 say it's because some states have tried to narrow hunting and fishing rules.

For example, in Oregon, there is a push that some say would remove certain exemptions for animal abuse that protect hunters and anglers and make it illegal to sell animals for slaughter.

Dylan Hubbard is a fourth-generation Floridian who depends on fishing for food, family, and funds.

"Without being able to get out there on the water and have fishing, I don't think you have true Florida," says Hubbard.

Those against the amendment say the wording is dangerous.

They say it effectively makes hunting the preferred method of managing wildlife. They also say the words "by traditional methods" prevents the regulation of trapping, baiting, hunting with dogs, and trophy hunting.

"We're not trying to stop hunting or fishing in the state of Florida. That's not the point of the campaign at all," said Chuck O'Neal, chairman of the NoTo2.org political committee.

O'Neal says the language in the amendment is what's wrong.

"The point of the campaign is to keep hunting and fishing as a regulated activity."

Click here to read the full amendment.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

Read more on Amendment 1

Read more on Amendment 3

Read more on Amendment 4

Read more on Amendment 5

Read more on Amendment 6

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: