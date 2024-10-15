Amendment 6: Here’s what voters need to know

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Voters will make a big decision on how political campaigns are financed.

Florida is one of twelve states that offers public financing for campaigns. If approved, Amendment 6 would end the public financing system for statewide candidates.

Some say the system is outdated and the public financing is relatively little compared to what it costs to run a campaign these days. Others say it is a valuable way to keep everyone involved in the process.

Currently, Florida's public financing system allows statewide candidates to match the first $150,000 they raise on a 2 to 1 basis.

For every additional dollar raised from a Florida voter, they get another dollar, up to $250,000.

With funds available through political parties and political action committees, public money is often a drop in the bucket.

For example, Governor DeSantis' team raised $210 million in 2022, meaning his public financing amounted to 3.5%.

"I think that if you're the right candidate, you can go out and raise that money amongst the grassroots," said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who did not use public money.

Common Cause Florida says lawmakers who voted to put the amendment on the ballot have the incentive to do away with the system, which can give a lifeline to cash-starved challengers. Public financing also makes running for office more accessible to candidates who don't have a personal fortune.

"Our public campaign financing system is the only way we have to inject what I would call clean money into our elections," says Ben Wilcox with Common Cause Florida.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

