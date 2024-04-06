American Lung Association's annual Fight for Air Climb in Tampa raises over $160k

article

More than 600 people from Tampa Bay and beyond climbed 914 steps up 42 floors to the top of Tampa's Bank of America Financial building on Saturday in support of the American Lung Association at their annual "Fight for Air Climb."

Each heavy breath was a reminder that healthy lungs are a gift.

"It is a gift," said Eddie Fischer, chairman of the American Lung Association's southeast regional chapter. "When you talk 24 or 25 flights in Orlando or 42 here, that's a lot of flights, and it's not how fast you do it, it's that you do it."

On Saturday, people from all walks of life climbed for different reasons. Fischer took each step in memory of his late mother and father.

"In 2014, May 10th, I saw my dad take his last breath after suffering from COPD, and it changed my life. I never knew what cigarettes would really do for you and I saw the damage that it did to my father," Fischer explained. "To see the pain of my mother watching my dad pass at that time, I just pledged the rest of my life that under no circumstances do I want to see another family go through this."

Not only did his painful personal experience inspire him to complete these climbs, but to also represent the American Lung Association at the state and national level.

"It's been just a mission that I've lived all my life. I travel the country doing this for the Lung Association. I'm the chairman of the Southeast Region as well as Orlando, and it's just a passion," Fischer explained.

The American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years this year. Over the years, they've raised millions of dollars for people struggling with lung cancer or other lung diseases, as well as research.

Saturday's "Fight for Air Climb" raised over $160,000.

