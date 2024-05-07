Semi-truck topples over and spills load of gravel, diesel in Hillsborough County: FHP

The northbound lanes of US-301 were closed as crews worked to remove gravel and clear a diesel spill from the road on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a semi-truck being driven by a 47-year-old Spring Hill man was transporting a load of gravel while headed east on Fowler Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

At the intersection of US-301, authorities say the driver tried to turn north but was going too fast and the semi-truck flipped onto its side.

The man had minor injures and was treated at the scene of the crash, according to first responders.

