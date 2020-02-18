AMI Kids employee arrested after fracturing 12-year-old boy’s skull, police say

article

An employee at AMI Kids was arrested after a 12-year-old boy was severely injured, Pinellas Park police said.

Detectives said on Feb. 11, the victim, a student at AMI Kids, was reportedly “acting out” during lunch. They said a behavior interventionist took the child inside the “Room of Opportunity.”

Later during the investigation, detectives learned the behavior interventionist used an “Arm-Bar” on the student to force him to submit. However, officials said it appears the student’s head was injured during the process. Detectives said the employee weighs 300 pounds and the boy weighs about 100 pounds.

After the altercation, the victim started to vomit and possibly lost consciousness at least once. The boy was “undisturbed and under adult supervision” for about 90 minutes before another behavior interventionist took him to another part of the facility. There, the child was under observation by other staff members for about 30 minutes.

Then, the behavior interventionist took the student onto the school bus and brought a trash can with them. The employee stayed on the bus, detectives said, which is not a standard procedure.

The employee asked the bus driver to stop at the home of another student to get water for the victim, and to pass the student’s bus stop and drive the boy straight home, detectives said. The student was dropped off and the employee didn’t make contact with the child’s mother, they added.

The employee did observe the child entering the home from the street, detectives said. There was a total of about two hours between the injury and when the boy was taken home.

Detectives said the mother thought the child was ill and kept him home from school on Feb. 12. On the following day, the mother, who was still unaware of the physical altercation, took the child to All Children’s Hospital, officials said.

Doctors discovered the boy had a fractured skull, two subdural hematomas – blood between the brain and outmost covering – and a brain bleed. Detectives said the cause was likely the physical encounter the child had at AMI Kids.

On Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Jarvis Delon West with failing to report child neglect. They said he was the supervisor of the day and was aware physical force was used against the child causing “obvious” medical duress.

Police said there could be more arrests.