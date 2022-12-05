AMI Kids helps at-risk youth create brighter futures

A local organization is helping at-risk youth discover a brighter future.

AMI Kids is a nationwide nonprofit with locations and programs across the Tampa Bay area.

In addition to working with students towards their high school diploma or GED, AMI Kids also provides vocational training to prepare youth for college and the workforce.

Their staff gives students specialized attention to help them stay on a path to graduating and ultimately reach their full potential.

AMI Kids Tampa has helped over 4,500 kids since 1971 and the majority of troubled youth in their program do not re-offend within the first year of completion, according to its website.

To learn more, visit amikids.org