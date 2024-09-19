Ammunition found on North Port school bus prompts school lock down
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A school bus driver in North Port found ammunition on a school bus on Thursday morning.
As a result, Imagine School campuses were on lockdown for a brief time while police investigated.
Students who were on the bus were being questioned, and a thorough search was conducted, according to North Port police.
