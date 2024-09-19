Ammunition found on North Port school bus prompts school lock down

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A school bus driver in North Port found ammunition on a school bus on Thursday morning.

As a result, Imagine School campuses were on lockdown for a brief time while police investigated.

Students who were on the bus were being questioned, and a thorough search was conducted, according to North Port police.

Tracking the Tropics: Likelihood of development increases for tropical disturbance near Gulf of Mexico

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: