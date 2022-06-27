Amtrak derailment: 3 killed, several injured after train hits dump truck in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at least three people were killed when an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri at a crossing Monday.

Authorities said two people were killed inside the train and one person was killed in the truck. They did not release their names.

Several people were also injured.

The incident is said to have happened around 12:43 p.m. local time when the 911 center received calls about a vehicle being struck by a train outside Mendon.

The train was traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles, according to the highway patrol.

"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," Amtrak said in a statement.

The highway patrol said seven cars derailed. Amtrak said there were 12 crew members on board.

Several people have posted photos of the derailment on social media.

Three passengers were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Passengers on the train included high school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

The Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.