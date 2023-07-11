Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' star, dead at 66

article

Andrea Evans, an actress on "One Life to Live", " Passions" and "The Bold and The Beautiful," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. She was 66.

The soap opera star died at her Pasadena, California, home after a battle with breast cancer, said Evans' former manager, Don Carroll.

"Andrea kept a close circle of friends and if you were in her orbit she treated you like family," Carroll said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "People often think she must be very like the characters she played on television. In reality, her greatest days were spent with no makeup, her hair in pigtails, and a ballcap on her head at Disneyland with her daughter Kylie."

Nick Leicht, Evans' current manager, also confirmed the news to USA Today, adding, "She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with."

ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Erika Slezak (R) and Andrea Evans (L) Airdate January 25, 1979. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Evans was a household name after she first portrayed Tina Lord on the ABC daytime drama "One Life to Live" from 1979-81. She reprised her role in 1985, and three years later, Evans was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Tina, the troubled teenager.

However, in the 1990s, Evans abruptly quit the show after a stalker accosted her.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a stalker confronted Evans in the lobby of a Manhattan studio, and she later received death threats, some written in blood.

After stepping away from "One Life to Live," Evans kept her life largely out of the public eye. In 2008, she told People magazine that decision was because of her encounter with the stalker.

Actress Andrea Evans and Executive Producer Frank Valentini of "One Life to Live" answer questions during the ABC portion of the Television Critics Association Press Tour held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on July 17, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. Expand

"It’s forever changed me," she told the outlet at the time. "There’s no way it could not."

That same year, she returned to the sitcom for a guest appearance as Tina.

Aside from her role in "One Life to Live" and portraying Rebecca Hotchkiss on "Passions," Evans also played Patty Williams in "The Young and the Restless."

Her last acting credit was on the Prime series, "The Bay" from 2017-2020.

Evans is survived by her husband, Stephen Rodriguez, who she married in 1998. The couple share daughter, Kylie. Prior to her marriage to Rodriguez, Evans wed her "One Life to Live" co-star, Wayne Massey, in 1981 before splitting in 1983.