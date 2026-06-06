Andrei Vasilevskiy receives NHL’s Vezina Trophy as top goaltender

article

The Brief Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy captured his second career Vezina Trophy Saturday. Local police officers and a K-9 unit presented the top NHL goaltender award to him. The star player dominated the voting after leading his team to a ninth straight playoff appearance this season.



Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy won the NHL's top goaltending prize, receiving the Vezina Trophy from local police officers outside Benchmark International Arena.

The National Hockey League announced the win on Saturday.

Tampa Bay goalie secures win

What we know:

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the 2025-2026 recipient of the Vezina Trophy. NHL general managers selected him for the award, which is given "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Surprise Trophy Presentation

The backstory:

NHL said the goaltender was leaving Benchmark International Arena when Tampa Bay police approached him.

Officers and a member of their K-9 unit were looking into "suspicious activity" near his car when they surprised him with the physical trophy. The trophy had been snuck into Vasilevskiy's car while he was away.

Courtesy: NHL

The officers took the suspicious bag out of the car and uncovered the trophy, to Vasilevskiy's surprise.

"The Lightning is a big part of Tampa Bay community, and I work here at the arena, I see the team often," said Officer Hughes. "They come and do stuff with the Tampa Police Department. So sharing that opportunity with them, and this experience was amazing."

"As a professional goalie who plays in the NHL, its one your ultimate goals, for sure, to win the awards" Vasilevskiy said. "But it's all about the team and you will never win this award without a good team in front of you."

Historic NHL voting results

By the numbers:

Vasilevskiy earned 114 points with 17 first-place votes across 28 ballots. According to the National Hockey League. New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin finished second with 51 points and eight first-place votes, while Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman took third with 46 points and two first-place votes.

Courtesy: National Hockey League

The goalie recorded an 18-game point streak from December 20 through February 25. He tallied 39 victories in 58 starts to help Tampa Bay reach its ninth consecutive postseason, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NHL.

Draft history and legacy

What's next:

Vasilevskiy is now the sixth goaltender in league history to record at least nine 30-win seasons. His six appearances as a Vezina finalist are matched by just three goaltenders under the current criteria: Brodeur (9), Patrick Roy (7), and Dominik Hasek (6).