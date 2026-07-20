Former Scouts fight proposed sale of 604 acres at Sand Hill Scout Reservation

The Brief A proposal to rezone 604 acres of Sand Hill Reservation in Hernando County has alarmed former Scouts and nearby residents. Opponents say they believed they were attending a meeting about a 52-acre request last week before learning the proposal instead involved nearly half of the 1,300-acre property. It's still unclear what could ultimately be built if the rezoning request is approved.



For generations, Sand Hill Reservation has served as a destination for camping, hiking and Scout activities in Hernando County. Now, a proposal involving nearly half of the property has former Scouts fighting to preserve a place they say helped shape their lives.

Sand Hill Reservation Rezoning

What we know:

A rezoning application under review would affect 604 acres of the roughly 1,300-acre Sand Hill Reservation in Spring Hill.

Former Scouts and members of the Save Sand Hill Scout Reservation group say they attended a public meeting expecting to discuss a 52-acre rezoning request, based on a notice they received in the mail. They say they were surprised to learn the proposal involves 604 acres.

If approved, the land would be rezoned from recreational use to a planned development district. It has not been announced what would ultimately be built on the property.

Future Property Development Details

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly announced what developers intend to build on the property if the rezoning request moves forward.

Additionally, representatives from the Scouting America Greater Tampa Bay Area Council and Coastal Engineering have not responded to requests for comment regarding the proposal.

Brooksville Reservation History

The backstory:

The proposal comes about a year after Scouting America approved the sale of 51 acres at the northwest corner of the reservation to the Withlacoochee Electric Cooperative.

Sand Hill Scout Reservation was donated to the Scouts in 1978 by former landowner Larry Die Polder. According to former Scouts, Die Polder's will stated that if the organization no longer wanted the property, it should become a county park.

However, supporters say a discrepancy between the wording of the will and the property's deed later gave the Scouts the legal ability to sell the land.

Former Scouts Raise Concerns

What they're saying:

Former Scout and Eagle Scout Travis Johnston called Sand Hill Scout Reservation "a diamond in the rough" and said losing nearly half the property would be "disheartening."

Courtesy: Travis Johnston

Johnston and other opponents argue residents deserve more transparency about the proposal and worry continued land sales could permanently change the camp's future.

Florida State Review

What's next:

The rezoning application will first be reviewed by the state before going to the Hernando County Commission for a final vote.