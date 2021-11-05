Angler reels in gun, wrapped in plastic, weighted with rock near Fort De Soto

A couple of weeks ago, a man fishing at Fort De Soto Park, in Tierra Verde, thought he'd hooked a big one, but as he fought to reel in his catch, Christopher Sacco realized this was not a fish at all.

At first, he saw what looked like a plastic bag filled with water. Then he saw the handgun.

Christopher Sacco thought he hooked a big fish, but it was actually a pistol tied to a rock

The revolver-style pistol was wrapped in a plastic bag and tied to a rock, possibly to weigh it down.

"A gun just drops. I’m like, ‘You gotta be kidding me, bro,’" Sacco said to his friend. "I said, ‘Bro, we got a gun.’ He was like, ‘No we don’t,’ and I used a couple of cuss words, and I was like yea the [expletive] we do!' So, he walks over and he’s like, ‘You ain't lying.'"

Sacco posted a photo of the firearm on the Tampa Bay Fishing Club Facebook group and it has since gone viral.

Sacco called the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and deputies bagged the revolver into evidence.

The gun’s information has been entered into state and national crime databases and there is an investigation, but the sheriff's office has denied commenting.